Meet actor who worked in Jail for 2 years to learn acting, has close ties to Jaya Bachchan, and is earning praise for Paatal Lok Season 2

Many actors are known for their commitment to method acting, often going to great lengths to truly understand their characters, sometimes immersing themselves in intense and risky situations. One such actress who took an unconventional route to perfect her craft is Tillotama Shome. Renowned for her versatile performances, she has stepped beyond traditional acting methods to bring some of the most intricate roles in cinema to life.

Currently, Tillotama Shome is receiving accolades and praise for her role in Jaideep Ahlawat's gritty crime drama Paatal Lok Season 2. In the show, she plays Meghna Barua, a Nagaland police officer. For those unaware, Shome, who gained recognition with Monsoon Wedding in 2001, has built a versatile career across both film and television over the years.

In an old interview, she shared that, unlike many of her peers, she never received formal acting training. Instead, she sought to explore human psychology and complexity unconventionally—by spending two years working with inmates at New York's infamous Rikers Island Jail.

She said, “I did not have any kind of training. I came with a completely clean slate. I have not gone to NSD or FTI like other artists. I worked in New York’s Riker Island Jail. It is a high-security jail for men and women. There, I worked with a female prisoner and a male prisoner for two years and to be honest, that’s where I got my acting training."

Shome added, "I was there with students as well as prisoners at the same time. There I was able to understand not only crime but also human complexities."

Since her debut, Tillotama Shome has portrayed an impressive array of characters. From Monsoon Wedding to Sir, A Death in the Gunj, Delhi Crime, and now Paatal Lok Season 2, her versatility as an actor shines through.

She has also featured in notable projects such as The Night Manager and Lust Stories 2. Tillotama Shome is known for keeping her personal life private, which is why very few people know that she is married to Kunal Ross. Kunal’s mother, Nita Ross, is Jaya Bachchan’s sister, making him the nephew of Jaya Bachchan. This means that Tillotama is Jaya Bachchan’s daughter-in-law.

