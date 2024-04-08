BMCM: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans in advance; REVEAL reason for film's postponement

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is highly awaited this year. Originally set for April 10, its release is now pushed to April 11. Lead stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff recently promoted the film in UAE, sharing moments with Sheikh Nahyan. They also extended Eid Mubarak wishes to fans in advance.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff explain why BMCM isn't releasing on April 10

Recently, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff shared a joint post on Instagram. In the video, both actors are seen sitting in a luxurious car, dressed in Pathani suits, looking stylish. Akshay mentions, "Main aur Tiger is waqt Abu Dhabi mein hain. Hum log yahan apni film ke promotions ke liye aaye huye hain. Toh yahan humein Sheikh Nahyan ke yahan se invitation aaya tha iftar ke liye toh hum unse milne bhi gaye the. Bohot maja aaya, bohot acha laga."

He adds, "Wahan humein pata chala ki UAE ne declare kar diya hai ki jo Eid hai 10 April ko hogi. Matlab Hindustan mein 11 April ko." Tiger chimes in, "Aur humne hamesha se kaha hai ki Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Eid par hi aayegi. Apna promise barkarar rakhte huye, hum aap sabse apne nazdeeki cinema hall mein 11 tareek ko hi milenge."

The actors conclude, "Toh bade aur chhote miyan ki taraf se aap sabko, aur aapke parivaar ko advance mein hi Eid Mubarak."

(Tiger and I are currently in Abu Dhabi for our film's promotions. We received an invitation from Sheikh Nahyan for an Iftar, so we went to meet him. It was a great experience. We learned that UAE has declared Eid on April 10, which means April 11 in India. And as we always said, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will release on Eid. Keeping our promise, we'll meet you all in theaters on April 11. So, from Bade and Chote Miyan, we wish you and your families an advance Eid Mubarak.)

Take a look: