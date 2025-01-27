Bobby Deol Birthday: Fans celebrate actor's special day in Aashram style; bring giant laddoo cake to his residence; WATCH

Bobby Deol turned 56 today (January 27, 2025). To make this day special for him, his fans and admirers gathered outside his residence with thoughtful presents. Along with many bouquets and gifts, his well-wishers also brought a giant laddoo cake to celebrate Lord Bobby’s birthday. They even paid tribute to his character from the TV series Aashram. Check it out!

Earlier today, several excited Bobby Deol fans flocked outside the actor’s residence to celebrate his 56th birthday. They not only brought tokens of love for their beloved star, but some fans also brought a giant laddoo cake for the actor. Additionally, a three-tier cake decorated with laddoos was brought in as well.

To honor Bobby’s character from the successful show Aashram , they placed ‘Japnaam’ tags on the cake. In a clip, the birthday boy can be seen posing with the two laddoo cakes brought in his honor. In another video, the Animal actor can be seen cutting the cake and acknowledging his fans' lovely gesture.

Bobby Deol poses with laddoo cakes:

Another special five-tier cake was also brought by his well-wishers outside him home. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the actor can be seen celebrating his birthday with the paparazzi.

Bobby Deol celebrates birthday with media:

After making a dhamakedaar comeback to the big screen with Animal in 2023, Bobby Deol was flooded with big projects across languages. On his birthday, his first look as the antagonist from his upcoming Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, was unveiled. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that he will be playing an antagonist in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s female spy film, Alpha.

The industry insider told us, “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film.”

Apart from that, he will also join the impressive ensemble cast of Housefull 5. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the comic caper also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangda Singh, and Soundarya Sharma.

