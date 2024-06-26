Sharmila Tagore recalls Amitabh Bachchan used to arrive early on sets, Rajesh Khanna was 'late’: 'Even if you’re Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor…’

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, known for her versatility in Indian cinema, recently reflected on how times have changed in the industry. She recalled an era when actors arriving late on sets faced repercussions. She also praised Amitabh Bachchan for his punctuality, noting that he would arrive on set even before the cleaners.

Sharmila Tagore opens up on Amitabh Bachchan’s punctuality on sets

Recently, during an appearance on Kapil Sibal's YouTube channel Dil Se Kapil Sibal, Sharmila Tagore shared, "Shashi Kapoor was always punctual, and Amitabh Bachchan would go a step further, arriving before anyone else, even before the cleaners. Sanjeev Kumar was someone you could only suggest time to, whereas even Rajesh Khanna used to be late."

This punctuality issue caused significant inconvenience for everyone on set, including Sharmila Tagore, who was balancing work and motherhood. When Kapil Sibal pointed out that working two shifts while caring for her children must have been challenging, especially when someone arrived 4-5 hours late, Sharmila agreed, expressing that although it made life extremely difficult, there was nothing they could do about it.

Sharmila Tagore shares how the problem of being on time has now changed

She mentioned changes in scheduling practices, noting that nowadays, due to financial considerations, contracts specify fixed working hours, allowing flexibility for personal routines such as workouts. This approach accommodates actors like Akshay Kumar, who prioritize physical fitness with several hours of exercise before starting work.

Advertisement

"But to keep people waiting for four hours even if you are Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor, but if you are four hours late, people will reconsider," Sharmila Tagore added.

Sharmila Tagore discusses Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal

Sharmila Tagore also opened up on Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal. In the same interview, she mentioned a film titled Animal, but Kapil Sibal quickly interjected, calling it a 'terrible, terrible film' due to its excessive violence. Despite this, Tagore acknowledged that beyond the violence, there was also misogyny portrayed in the film.

She noted that many women expressed a desire to be loved similarly to how it was depicted in the movie. Sharmila emphasized that regardless of personal opinions, any film that gains significant traction deserves thoughtful engagement and analysis to comprehend its appeal and impact.

The actress was last seen in Gulmohar alongside Manjoh Bajpayee.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Crew was ‘absurd’ says Sharmila Tagore; calls camaraderie between Bebo, Tabu and Kriti Sanon ‘excellent’