‘Ranbir Kapoor said okay immediately’ to n*de walk scene in Animal, reveals Sandeep Reddy Vanga: ‘It was a...’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor for their 2023 release, Animal. Despite extreme reactions, the film became a blockbuster at the box office. Some of the scenes in the movie became a wide topic of discussion. One of which was Kapoor's n*de walk sequence, which most recently the director shared was shot easily because of Kapoor's supportive nature.

During a recent conversation with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga credited the success of Animal to the understanding between him and Ranbir Kapoor. He emphasized how the actor believed in the director’s conviction and even when he asked him if they were going in the right direction, Kapoor would encourage him by telling him to do what he wanted to and not ask anything.

The Kabir Singh director explained his point by giving the example of the n*de walk scene in Animal. He revealed that they were to put prosthetics initially for the thighs and the lower part of the body, which came perfect during the test shoot. However, when they were shooting actually for it, it wasn’t looking nice.

“In fact, we planned to shoot the scene in full focus and use props to cover the groin as he walked. However, due to the prosthetics not working properly, I just said we will shoot the scene out of focus,” he further added.

The director mentioned that it was enough of a reason for an actor to get irritated, especially when hours were already spent on getting the measurements ready for the prosthetics and preparation of the scene. However, the Love & War actor stated that he was okay with shooting it differently.

“He just said okay immediately. There was no discussion. It was a ten-minute conversation where I said shooting it in out-of-focus would make things more spooky and curious. And he was ready,” stated Vanga.

The filmmaker further reiterated that such a bond between the actor and director makes things very comfortable. According to him, the result of it could be anything, but he stated that with an understanding, the film becomes fun to work on, and it is all about conviction.

After its first installment, fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel to the film, which is titled Animal Park.