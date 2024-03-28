Pinkvilla was the first to report that Alia Bhatt is joining the YRF Spy Universe as the actress will be playing the part of a female agent in an upcoming film directed by Shiv Rawail. Soon after, it was revealed that Sharvari too will be a part of the film and the duo will be on a mission together. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Aditya Chopra has pulled off another casting coup for the fabled YRF Spy Universe that has only delivered successes to date.

Bobby Deol gears up to take on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in YRF Spy Universe

According to sources close to the development, Bobby Deol has come on board to play the villain in the yet-untitled female spy film starring Alia Bhatt & Sharvari, who is a YRF homegrown talent. “After Animal, this is yet another author-backed antagonist turn for Bobby Deol. He will be playing the terrifying evil force who takes on Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the film. The paperwork is done and Bobby is all excited to start shooting for the film in the second half of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

Bobby Deol to play a negative character loaded with swag

The source further informed that it’s a character tailormade for Bobby. Interestingly, after playing the antagonist to Ranbir, Bobby is now set to take on Alia Bhatt which makes this casting even more unique and impactful. It's a character full of swag and the audience will be surprised to see Aditya Chopra and Shiv Rawail's presentation of the antagonist turn. "There's a special look for Bobby in the film," the source concluded.

The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2. The film goes on floors soon. It’s touted to be the most ambitious action film of India made with a female protagonist and is expected to change the tide of action being perceived to be a male-driven genre.

