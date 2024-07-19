When Nani opened up about taking up Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'That is an energy that I will...'

Natural star Nani known for his power-packed performances and versatile roles once grabbed headlines when he revealed taking up Animal if offered to him. He spoke openly about playing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s role with the same intensity shown in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial.

When Nani spoke about doing Ranbir Kapoor’s role in Animal

Ghanta Naveen Babu or fondly called Nani in an interview in the past made made heads turn when he spoke about if he would have said ‘yes’ to Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s controversial film, Animal.

Responding to the question, the Veppam actor said, “If I am offered Animal film, with the same intensity, I will get in.” Further, Nani said if he had played Ranbir’s role in the film then the intensity or energy would have been different from Ranbir Kapoor and he would bring more violence than the actor.

“But 100 percent that is an energy that I will always be sold on,” he added. The interview was taken in January 2024 on Gulte.com.

For the unversed, Animal is a 2023 blockbuster film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Although, the film did wonders at the box office but found itself in controversy because of extreme violence, misogynistic content, and semi-nude scenes.

Advertisement

What’s Nani up to in his career?

Nani was last seen in the 2023 film Hi Nanna alongside Mrunal Thakur. The film was directed by Shouryuv and produced by C V Mohan, Vijender Reddy Teegala, and K.S. Murthy. Hi Nanna is a family drama that focuses on a single father and his daughter, Mahi.

Apart from lead actors, the film has Nassar, Jayaram, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. The Jersey actor will next be seen in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, a vigilante action thriller.

The film is directed by Vivek Athreya. It marks his second collaboration with Nani after Ante Sundaraniki. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram also has Priyanka Mohan, S. J. Suryah, Aditi Balan, Sai Kumar, and more in prominent roles.

Moreover, as per the latest buzz, the Dasara actor can be seen with Janhvi Kapoor for his 33rd movie. However, an official confirmation is still pending from the makers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raj Tarun skips police questioning in connection with cheating case filed by live-in partner Lavanya