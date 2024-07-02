Ranbir Kapoor’s trainer admits it was long process for actor to gain 10-12 kgs over 1 year for Animal: ‘One of those like Aamir...'

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors we have seen in Bollywood. He is one such actor who makes sure to transform himself for every role as per the requirement. From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Animal, he went from a lean 6-pack body to gaining 10–12 kgs. In a recent interview, his trainer Shivoham, opened up about what was behind his training, what his mindset was, etc.

Shivoham on Ranbir Kapoor’s hard work and transformation

Talking to Humans of Bombay’s Realign The Podcast, Shivoham spoke about Ranbir Kapoor’s transformation journey from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to Animal. He stated that it was a long process. The trainer added that there was a lot of work that went behind Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, but for him, Animal was a different story. “As I already said, he is a lean person so for him to gain 10–12 kgs over a period of 1 year was definitely a process,” said the actor’s trainer.

Praising the Wake Up Sid actor, Shivoham further added that Ranbir has never missed training. “In one of my interviews, I compared Amit ji and Ranbir about how amazing they are when it comes to timing. I can probably count on my fingers how many times he has been late.”

When asked about Ranbir Kapoor’s mindset during the time of Animal, Shivoham revealed that at that time he was not sure what it would feel like but now the actor loves it. The trainer further stated that this has become the new normal for him.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor has some of the most exciting projects in his kitty and we bet fans cannot wait to see him in those. First, he has Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film alongside Sai Pallavi, who will be playing Sita.

Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal and his wife Alia Bhatt. He will be seen in a grey shade in the film. He also has Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 in his kitty.

