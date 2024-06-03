After the success of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Sandeep Reddy Vanga created history at the box office with the Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal. The film rewrote the number game box office and became the highest-grossing A-Rated film in the history of Indian Cinema. While the sequences from Animal have attained a cult status already in the digital world, we came across an exciting story that could blow everyone’s mind.

Shahid Kapoor was to operate Ranbir Kapoor in Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had planned an epic crossover of Ranvijay Singh with Kabir Singh in a crucial moment of Animal. According to a source close to the development, the post-interval block of Animal was to mark the entry of Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh. “After Ranvijay Singh is admitted to the hospital, the doctor assigned to operate him was Kabir Singh. Vanga had planned a mass sequence featuring the two characters, where a drunk Kabir successfully operates an injured Ranvijay,” revealed a source close to the development.

This was followed by a fun interaction with Ranbir Kapoor and Shahid before discharge from hospital. "Waise Aapka Naam Kya Hai?" asks a grateful Ranvijay to which Kabir replies, "Pure Desh Ko Mera Naam Pata Hai, Kabir.. Kabir Singh. Aur Tum?". A rattled Ranvijay says, "Aaj Ke Baad, Pure Desh Ko Mera Naam Bhi Pata Chal Jayega. Ranvijay. Ranvijay Singh."

When Vanga planned a universe with Kabir Singh and Ranvijay Singh

The duo bond over it and were to part ways with a promise of reuniting in the future for something big. “They intoxicate themselves in the hospital, before Ranvijay decides to walk naked at his home to celebrate his survival,” the source shared. The entire set-up was ready to be shot, however, Shahid could not film the sequence due to date issues that popped up at the last minute.

Sandeep had the option to package the sequence with another cameo at this point of time, but he decided to cancel it completely. Something's are destined to happen. And certainly, the cinema-going audience was not destined to watch the epic crossover of Ranvijay and Kabir. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

