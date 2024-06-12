EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap goes gaga over Animal star Ranbir Kapoor; calls him ‘one of the finest actors'

The upcoming Hotstar Specials' Bad Cop, produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt, and written by Rensil D’Silva, promises to be a full-fledged entertainer. Scheduled to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on June 21, 2024, the series features Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor and revealed he is always 'delighted' to watch him.

Anurag Kashyap is all praise for Ranbir Kapoor

Pinkvilla recently conducted an exclusive interview with the lead actors of Bad Cop, Anurag Kashyap and Gulshan Devaiah. Director Aditya Datt and Fremantle India MD Aradhana Bhola also participated in the discussion. During the interview, Anurag Kashyap was asked if he and Ranbir Kapoor are collaborating again after Bombay Velvet, or if he had watched Ranbir's film Animal.

He skipped the first question about collaboration. Instead, he praised Ranbir Kapoor, referring to him as "one of the finest actors," and expressed his delight in watching his performances. "I see every film of his. I think he is one of the finest actors. I am delighted to watch him,” he said.

Watch the full interview here:

Anurag Kashyap emphasized the significance of casting the right one

Anurag Kashyap also shed light on how important right casting is and said, “50% of filmmaking is done in casting. You cast right. I think I am a very good casting director. And I have been casting since Satya. I am a very good casting director and I have cast a lot of people all my life. I cast right.”

About Bad Cop

Fremantle India has adapted the original German drama Bad Cop from RTL for the Indian audience. Alongside Anurag and Gulshan, the series features Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Sushmita in key roles. Gulshan Devaiah portrays the dual characters of twins Karan and Arjun, who possess contrasting personalities and forge divergent paths.

Karan, a robust policeman, and Arjun, a clever thief, find their destinies intertwined unexpectedly, forever altering their lives. Anurag Kashyap embodies the character of the sinister, manipulative, and lethal Kazbe Mama.

