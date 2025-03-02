Did you know Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was supposed to have cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal? Here's why Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped idea

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh were huge hits at the box office. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared that he initially thought of having Kabir Singh's cameo in Animal but ultimately decided to drop the idea. He mentioned that it wouldn't have looked realistic.

During a recent interview with Komal Nahta for Game Changers, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was asked about the possibility where Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal is taken to a hospital and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh would be the doctor.

In response, the filmmaker revealed that he had thought of it. He recalled sharing the idea with his crew and receiving a positive response. Vanga mentioned that his team told him to do it as it was a good idea and would bring higher collections. He said the idea of bringing Kabir Singh as one of the chief doctors came to him during the Delhi shoot of Animal.

However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga didn't move forward with it. He shared, "But mujhe laga kahin cameo ki desperacy me nahi jaana (I didn't want the cameo to look desperate)." He said he was convinced about doing it for two days but then dropped it.

The director expressed that the scene was a serious discussion as the doctor was telling Ranbir's character about his organ failures. "Unke beech me agar Kabir aayega toh bahut light hoga (If Kabir comes there, then it will be very light)," he said.

Advertisement

Vanga continued by saying that the suffering wouldn't look realistic if a 'filmy' character was brought into the movie. He added that the goal was to give the viewers the feeling that the scenes were actually taking place.

During the conversation, Sandeep Reddy Vanga was also asked if he thought of casting Shahid Kapoor in the lead role in Animal. He replied that he didn't think about it. He shared that Ranbir Kapoor was the only one that struck him for the 'emotional' story. Vanga said that it was 'organic' and felt that he would be the right choice.