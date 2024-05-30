Ranbir Kapoor looks menacing as Aziz in unseen BTS pics from Animal set; fans go gaga over him

Ranbir Kapoor made waves with his latest film, Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film shattered box office records, marking a significant success. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see the star in a different avatar. His hard-hitting performance was complemented by a variety of looks, some of which were quite daunting.

Now, recently popular celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared unseen behind-the-scene pictures from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Animal sets, causing fans to go gaga yet again.

Ranbir Kapoor's unseen pictures as Aziz from the sets of Animal

Today, on May 30, a while back, Aalim Hakim shared a series of pictures of Ranbir Kapoor on his Instagram handle from the sets of Animal. In the pictures, the actor looks quite intimidating with blood smeared all over his face and clothes. The carousel of images featured him looking away from the camera, where in the first picture he was seen smoking.

“Ranbir Kapoor as Aziz in ANIMAL These are a few pictures clicked by me on the sets of movie ANIMAL on the day of Aziz intro shoot and the best part for me in these pictures is the emotion you can see in Ranbir’s eyes,” he wrote in the caption. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look:

“The looks of the film is gonna remain very close to my heart. I remember when Ranbir was just sitting Next to me after he finished the shot I requested him to allow me to click few pictures as the official photographer had to leave early because of some emergency,” Aalim further added.

He concluded the post expressing, “Audience has given lot of love to all the looks of Ranbir in Animal and Aziz’s character has made a solid impact . The genius Director Sandeep Vanga Reddy deserves all the credit to bring out the best in all of us as a creative person.”

Fans' reaction to the post

Soon after the post was shared, several fans thronged the comments section with their comments reacting to the post. A fan wrote, “Whoa Waiting for Animal Park!!,” another fan commented, “WOWWWWWWWWWW I CANT WAIT FOR YOU RANBIR LOVE YOU SO MUCH AZIZ,” while a third exclaimed, “Yaha se twist suru hoga,” and another fan remarked, “@sandeepreddy.vanga hitting god mode”

Just to remind you, according to the post-credits scene, Aziz Haque will be a butcher in Istanbul and the youngest of the Haque brothers who undergoes plastic surgery to resemble Vijay. He will be seen avenging the deaths of his brothers in the sequel.

About Animal Park

Earlier this year in March, Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you that director Vanga will commence shooting for Animal Park, after his other eagerly-awaited Spirit. It was also revealed by an insider that the director has already started working on the film.

A source close to the development shared with us, “He has got the basic arc of the story in place and a lot of key characters from Animal will be a part of Animal Park too. While Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri will be back to play their respective parts, Upendra Limaye too has a strong track in Animal Park. The journeys of all characters for the sequel are on paper and it's now about bringing all of it together via the screenplay. Many new actors will join the cast too.”

The source also revealed that Vanga plans to bring Spirit in the period between November 2025 to January 2026 and will get involved in the Animal Park from 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma BREAK silence over parting ways on Rakshas; share official statement