POLL RESULTS: Fans choose THIS actor’s comeback as their favorite; can you guess? Bobby Deol in Animal to Akshaye Khanna in Chhaava

The recent Bollywood ventures were quite special for bringing some exceptional talent back into the spotlight. After hitting a rough patch in their professional journeys, three industry veterans—Bobby Deol, Akshaye Khanna, and Fardeen Khan—made impressive comebacks. The results of the poll determining fans’ favorite Bollywood actor’s comeback that impressed them the most are out. Check them out!

On February 26, a poll was conducted by Pinkvilla for our readers, where they were expected to choose their favorite among Bobby Deol , Akshaye Khanna, and Fardeen Khan. Now, after 24 hours of voting, fans have chosen their favorite, and Deol clearly stands out as the undisputed winner.

His performance as Abrar Haque, a deaf and mute antagonist in Animal, secured the maximum number of votes, with 53.62%. He was followed by Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed Aurangzeb in the Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava , securing 43.48% of the votes. Fardeen Khan, who played Wali Bin Zayed in Sanjay Leela Bhansali ’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, received the least number of votes, with 2.90%.

Speaking of Bobby Deol's role as a menacing villain in Ranbir Kapoor ’s 2023 release, Animal, it turned out to be an iconic role in his career. His performance through gestures and his viral Jamal Kudu hook step contributed significantly to the popularity of his character.

After the mammoth success of Animal, fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel to Sandeep Reddy Vanga ’s directorial, Animal Park. The shoot for the second part is expected to begin in 2026 after the release of Prabhas’ Spirit, also helmed by Vanga.