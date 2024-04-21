Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's 2nd wedding anniversary celebration; Salman Khan appears post gun-firing incident

Trigger Warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Here comes another fresh Sunday and that means wrapping up all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout this week. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary; Salman Khan made appearances after the alarming gun-firing incident in Bandra and many more news made it to the Top section.

If you have missed any important news, Pinkvilla is here to save you. Let's revisit this week's top Bollywood news.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood News of the week

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's chef shared a customized menu card designed for the couple's second wedding anniversary celebration. It featured an animated image of Ranbir and Alia enjoying a bowl of spaghetti, and their daughter, Raha Kapoor, stood in between them, grabbing onto the same strand. Inside the menu, a love-filled picture of Alia and Ranbir was attached too. Alia, on the other hand, on April 14, dropped two pictures. The first one is a beautiful monochromatic picture of herself with Ranbir. The second is from Up's Carl and Ellie and wrote, "happy 2 here's to us my love…today & many many years from today"

2. Salman Khan's appearances post gun-firing incident

Salman Khan was seen leaving his Galaxy Apartment, Bandra, in a car the day after the shocking gun-firing incident. The actor's car was surrounded by high security. Reportedly, two suspects have already been arrested in the case. Two days ago, a video on Instagram showed the actor arriving at the Dubai airport surrounded by high security. He was greeted with flowers and flashed his million-dollar smile as paparazzi said, "Love you Bhai."

3. Fans think Anushka Sharma is back in town with her children

On April 16, news broke out on X (Twitter) by some fans that Anushka Sharma and her children, Vamika and Akaay, have returned to Mumbai. The fans couldn’t help but express their excitement over her return after a long period.

4. Athiya Shetty's romantic birthday post for husband KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty shared two pictures to wish KL Rahul on his 32nd birthday. In the first picture, Athiya can be seen resting on KL's chest as they pose for a romantic selfie. In the second picture, Athiya and KL Rahul can be seen hugging each other and posing together in a blurred black-and-white picture. Athiya captioned the post, "my whole heart for my whole life…happy birthday, my everything."

5. Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra announce their first pregnancy

Masaba Gupta and her husband Satyadeep Mishra dropped a delightful post to announce their first pregnancy. "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love,blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad," read the caption alongside the post, followed by a red heart emoji.

6. Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma ties the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant

Love Aaj Kal actress Arushi Sharma recently tied the knot with casting director Vaibhav Vishant. The intimate ceremony was attended by close friends and family. Both the bride and groom radiated pure joy and happiness and looked stunningly beautiful together.

7. Ranveer Singh breaks silence on his viral Deepfake video

Taking to his Instagram account a while ago, Ranveer Singh who recently became a victim of the Deepfake AI, reacted to his fake video promoting a political party. On his Instagram Story, he wrote in capital letters, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn (skull emoji)"

