Alia Bhatt drops monochrome pic with her ‘love’ Ranbir Kapoor on 2nd wedding anniversary; compares life with Up’s Carl and Ellie

Today, April 14 marks the second wedding anniversary of Bollywood's cute couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Since the morning, lovely messages have been showered upon the couple from their family members, friends, and their fans. A while ago, Alia shared a post to celebrate her second marriage anniversary with Ranbir and compared life with Up’s Carl and Ellie.

Alia Bhatt's sweet post on 2nd wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor

Taking to her Instagram account, Alia Bhatt dropped two pictures. The first one is a beautiful monochromatic picture of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. The second is from Up’s Carl and Ellie. She compared her life with Up's Carl and Ellie to emphasize the fact that they grew old together.

Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote, "happy 2 here’s to us my love…today & many many years from today"

Neetu Kapoor wishes Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their 2nd wedding anniversary

Sharing a picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir, Neetu took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Blessings” with a red heart. In the picture, the couple who look smitten were captured making namaste gestures and sporting radiant, million-dollar smiles. Alia shined in an orange salwar and her look was enhanced by light makeup, tied-up hair, and elegant earrings. Complementing his wife's look, Ranbir wore a vibrant white kurta.

For the wedding, the Jigra actress wore a hand-dyed embroidered ivory organza saree teamed with an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. On the other hand, Ranbir opted for an embroidered silk sherwani.

While talking to Film Companion, Neetu once shared why the couple did not opt for a destination wedding. The veteran actress said, "They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

