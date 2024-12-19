Bollywood Newswrap, December 19: Salman Khan’s Sikandar teaser update, Tabu joins Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla and more

Today, December 19, 2024, was filled with exciting news from the film industry. If you missed anything, don't worry—this newswrap covers the day's top headlines. From interesting details about Salman Khan's Sikandar teaser to Tabu reuniting with Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla; here's everything that happened.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 19, 2024:

1. Ramayana: Mukesh Khanna reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in upcoming magnum opus

Mahabharat actor Mukesh Khanna reacted about Ranbir Kapoor being chosen to play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's forthcoming film Ramayana. He pointed out that Ranbir’s earlier roles, particularly in Animal, might affect how audiences perceive him as character of Lord Rama. Khanna remarked that the actor you cast should not have a lifestyle that contradicts the ideals of Lord Rama.

2. Alia’s post ft. Raha’s name t-shirt, selfies are enough to chase away our midweek blues

Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to express her affection for her little one, Raha Kapoor, and her latest Instagram post is proof. The actress proudly wore a T-shirt adorned with her daughter's name, capturing hearts once again. Alongside, she gave fans a peek into her recent moments, sharing cheerful pictures that are bound to brighten anyone’s midweek. Fans flooded the comments, with many exclaiming, "Why so cute?"

3. Sikandar Teaser Update: Salman Khan to sport masked avatar and have ‘hyper-stylized’ introduction?

Salman Khan is gearing up to enthrall fans with his highly awaited film Sikandar, featuring Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. According to an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, the teaser is slated to release on Salman’s birthday, December 27. Fresh updates hint at a gripping introduction to his character—masked and radiating intensity, with the camera focusing on his piercing gaze, establishing a visually dynamic and stylized vibe for the movie.

4. Govinda’s son, Yashvardhan Ahuja set for acting debut in a love story directed by Sai Rajesh

Yashvardhan Ahuja, son of Bollywood star Govinda, is all set to step into the limelight and continue his father’s legacy. Pinkvilla learned that he will mark his acting debut in the Hindi film industry with an upcoming love story directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh, promising a unique take on the genre.

5. After Hera Pheri, Tabu reunites with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan on Bhooth Bangla franchise

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 13 years for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi as Akshay’s love interest. Now, Pinkvilla has learned that Tabu has been cast in a pivotal role, adding star power to the film.

