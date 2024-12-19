Over the last 35 years, Govinda has entertained the audience all across the world with comic capers like Aankhen, Sajan Chale Sasural, Coolie No. 1, Ek Aur Ek Gyaraah, Bhagam Bhaag and Partner among others. Even today, he is considered to be one of the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema, and ample of filmmakers are looking to explore various genres with him in a feature film. Cut to 2025, his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja is set to make his acting debut and carry forward the legacy of his father.

According to sources close to the development, Yashvardhan Ahuja is looking to make his acting debut in the Hindi Film Industry with National Award-Winning director, Sai Rajesh’s upcoming film, touted to be a one of its kind love story. “The yet untitled love story will bring the second generation of Govinda’s legacy to the big screen. Yashvardhan auditioned for the part and bagged it based on the merits. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh and produced by Madhu Mantena with Allu Aravind and SKN Films,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further told us that the hunt is on for a female lead as the makers are looking to launch a fresh pair. “The nationwide hunt to lock the female lead of the film is spearheaded by Mukesh Chhabra and the casting director has received over 14,000 audition clips so far. The female protagonist will be locked soon as makers are looking to take the film on floors by Summer 2025,” the source added.

Sai Rajesh along with producers are working towards creating an original and soulful music album for the love story, as the understand the need of music in a love story to hit the bulls eye. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on the film.

