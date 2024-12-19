Alia Bhatt’s ‘bits of here and there’ post ft. Raha’s name t-shirt, workout, and selfies are enough to chase away our midweek blues; fans say THIS

Alia Bhatt never misses an opportunity to showcase her love for her little munchkin, Raha Kapoor, and her latest Instagram post featuring a T-shirt with her daughter's name on it is yet another testament to it. The Jigra actress also shared glimpses of her recent life, and the pictures are sure to chase away anyone’s midweek blues. Fans couldn’t help but gush over her post, with many asking, "Why so cute?"

Alia Bhatt shared a post on Instagram with the caption, "Bits of here and there." The first picture features the actress sitting and posing candidly in a stunning golden off-shoulder gown. In the second snap, Alia shows off her workout body in a mirror selfie, wearing blue shorts and a nude top.

See the post here:

The third slide captures the Jigra star acing a side plank on one hand while balancing weight on her leg—a pose she nailed effortlessly. In the next picture, Bhatt looks radiant in a no-filter selfie.

Another photo shows Alia posing with two panda-costumed characters, flashing a bright smile while wearing a serene white maxi dress. The subsequent snap simply reveals her game cards, followed by a gorgeous selfie with sun rays in the backdrop.

The final picture is truly heartwarming, as Alia proudly displays a t-shirt with her daughter Raha Kapoor’s name on it, forming a heart shape with her hands.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section and shower love on her. One fan wrote, "All of them have my heart, but the last one is more precious." An individual asked in comments, "Why she's so cute?". One person wrote, "She is becoming young day by day." Another one added, "Lo fir pyaar ho gaya." A comment read, "How’re you so cute?" A social media user commented, "Last one is pookie."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, starring alongside Sharvari. The spy thriller, directed by Shiv Rawail, is set to hit theaters on Christmas 2025. Additionally, she is also working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The movie is currently in production.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor’s niece Samara Sahni has fan girl moment with AP Dhillon; don’t miss her cool glasses ft singer’s initials