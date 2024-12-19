Sikandar Teaser Update: Salman Khan to have sport masked avatar and have ‘hyper-stylized’ introduction? Here's what we know

Bollywood icon Salman Khan is all set to captivate audiences in his much-anticipated film Sikandar, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the teaser will debut on Salman’s birthday, December 27. Now, early details reveal a striking introduction to his character—masked and exuding intensity, the camera hones in on his piercing eyes, setting a hyper-stylized tone for the film.

According to a Mid-Day report, Salman Khan's look in the Sikandar teaser is set to leave a lasting impression. Director AR Murugadoss, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and the team have been working on two elaborate setups to create the teaser. The superstar filmed his sequences at the SRPF Grounds in Goregaon, while another set has been constructed at Filmistan, where part of the teaser’s first look is still being finalized.

A source told the portal that Sikandar is shaping up to be one of Salman’s grandest projects in recent years. The production team is sparing no effort to match the buzz with an impactful teaser. At Filmistan, a standing set has been prepared for stunt performers to film an action-packed sequence over the next two days.

The source further shared that earlier, he completed his teaser shots, which feature a striking introduction. "His character is introduced in a hyper-stylized way, as he, wearing a mask, enters the frame and the camera focuses on his eyes. Five other masked men join him in the frame." The sequence is now in the editing stage, with final touches expected this week," the source added.

A source earlier told Pinkvilla that Sikandar is set for a grand reveal on Salman Khan’s birthday, December 27, 2024, with a high-octane teaser featuring action and entertainment. Scored by Santosh Narayanan, known for Kalki 2898 AD and Vada Chennai, the teaser kicks off promotions for the highly anticipated Eid 2025 release.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has big plans, including songs and a trailer, to build excitement for the March debut.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film features Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan, marking their first collaboration. The cast also includes Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles, promising a power-packed cinematic experience for the festive season.

