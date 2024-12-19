Pinkvilla was the first to report that Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reuniting after 13 years on a horror comedy titled Bhooth Bangla. Soon after, we reported that Priyadarshan has roped in the OG comic trio of Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani in the comic caper led by Akshay Kumar. We also informed our readers that Wamiqa Gabbi has been cast to play the romantic interest alongside Akshay Kumar and the two more top names will come on board the film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Priyadarshan along with producer Ekta Kapoor have cast Tabu to play a key role in Bhooth Bangla.

According to sources close to the development, Tabu has signed on to play a key catalyst of Bhooth Bangla alongside Akshay Kumar. “Tabu is reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after their last collaboration on Hera Pheri in 2000. The actress loved her part and the script, which marries horror and humour with Indian Mythology. She is excited to step into the crazy world, which is set to be created by Priyadarshan,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the casting of Bhooth Bangla is getting bigger and better by the day.

“Bhooth Bangla is among the most awaited films of 2026 with a solid ensemble of Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani. The process is on to get more renowned artists of Indian Film Industry on board Bhooth Bangla. The shooting is presently underway, and the makers are looking to call it a wrap on the film by April 2025,” the source informed, quick to add that the film will have a lot of visual effects due to the genre, as the idea is to create a new cinematic experience in the genre.

Advertisement

We also hear that Ekta Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Priyadarshan are already discussing the plans of spinning Bhooth Bangla into a one-of-a-kind horror comedy franchise. “Bhooth Bangla is going to be a horror comedy franchise from the OGs, who actually started this trend way back in 2007 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 1,” the source shared. Interestingly, the Bhooth Bangla franchise can be carried forward only and only with Akshay Kumar. “The Khiladi has it in his contract that the film can take the franchise route either with him in the lead or with his NOC. The makers intend to make one film in the series every two years,” the source concluded.

Bhooth Bangla is set to hit the big screen on April 2, 2026. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kriti Sanon joins Shahid Kapoor in Cocktail 2; Dinesh Vijan and Luv Ranjan join hands for the rom-com