Bollywood Newswrap, December 6: Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai's selfie comes as sigh of relief amid divorce rumors; Deepika Padukone attends Diljit Dosanjh’s concert

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of December 6, 2024:

1. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pose together for selfie amid divorce rumors

Rumors about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s marital issues and divorce have been doing the rounds for a long time. These were further fueled when the actress recently graced an event that displayed her name without the ‘Bachchan’ surname. However, a selfie of the couple clicked by Aish herself has surfaced on the internet, which came as a sigh of relief to their fans.

Anu Ranjan posted a photograph on her Instagram that featured her alongside the couple, as well as Aishwarya’s mom. Abhishek and Aishwarya were seen twinning in black outfits at what looked like a wedding party.

2. Deepika Padukone graces Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Bangalore

Deepika Padukone stepped into motherhood in 2024 as she welcomed her first child, daughter Dua, with Ranveer Singh. The new mom was spotted at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert today. The singer has been touring India as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, and his most recent stop was Bangalore.

Wearing an oversized white t-shirt and gray jeans, Deepika was seen enjoying herself amid the crowd. She even graced the stage during the show.

3. Citadel: Honey Bunny bags Critics Choice Awards nomination

The spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was released on Amazon Prime Video in November 2024. The show has now achieved a prestigious international feat. The television nominees of the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced recently, and Citadel: Honey Bunny has earned a nomination in the Best Foreign Language Series category.

The series will compete with other nominees, which are Acapulco, La Máquina, The Law According to Lidia Poët, My Brilliant Friend, Pachinko, Senna, and Squid Game. The winners will be announced on January 12, 2025.

4. Aamir Khan gives update on Sitaare Zameen Par

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Aamir Khan talked about his upcoming film Sitaare Zameen Par. He explained that the movie is a sequel to Taare Zameen Par ‘thematically.’ The actor revealed that it will have new characters and a fresh plot.

Regarding the film’s status, Aamir said, "We're coming to the post-production really; there are a bit of pickups we have, and then we start the post later this month, and then we would be ready to release the film sometime middle of next year."

5. Netflix announces documentary on Yo Yo Honey Singh

The streaming service Netflix surprised the fans of Yo Yo Honey Singh by announcing a documentary on the singer. Alongside a poster that featured the artist, the caption read, “The name you know, the story you don’t. Witness the rise of a legend who changed the face of Indian music forever. Watch Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous on 20 December, only on Netflix!”

