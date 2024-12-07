Is a film with Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline? Sitaare Zameen Par star gives exciting update

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan are among the most beloved actors in the industry, and fans are eagerly awaiting the day they share the screen together. Recently, Aamir dropped an exciting hint about a film featuring all three Khans, leaving us thrilled.

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Aamir Khan shared his excitement about the possibility of collaborating with SRK and Salman. He revealed that about six months ago, the three of them discussed the idea.

Aamir confessed that he was the one who initiated the conversation, telling both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman that it would be a missed opportunity if they didn’t work together. He mentioned that both actors were equally enthusiastic, agreeing that a collaboration should happen.

However, he emphasized the importance of finding the right script, and all three are hopeful it will come together soon. “Hopefully it will happen soon. It'll need the right kind of story. So we'll have to wait for the right script. But we are all three looking forward to it,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview with The Week, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked which film she would love to be cast in next, among those featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan.

Reflecting on her past collaborations with each of them, the actress expressed her wish to star in a film with all three Khans together. She said, "It’s about time that somebody casts all three of them and makes a good film."

On the work front, SRK is gearing up for his next big project, King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This high-octane action film will see him sharing screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma.

Salman Khan will soon be seen in Sikandar, directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Additionally, he is set to collaborate with director Atlee for a project releasing in 2025.

The duo will also reportedly feature in Tiger vs. Pathaan, a thrilling showdown between Salman’s character and SRK’s iconic spy role.

Aamir will next be seen in the much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par, which was initially expected to release in December 2024, but the actor confirmed a delay, with the film now slated for release next year. He is also busy promoting his film Laapataa Ladies as part of its Oscar campaign.

