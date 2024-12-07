After Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s selfie, actress’ PIC with daughter Aaradhya at wedding goes VIRAL

There had been many speculations in the past few months about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage heading for a divorce. However, the couple’s recent selfie taken at a wedding function came as a sigh of relief amid these rumors. Now, another picture of the actress posing with her daughter Aaradhya at a wedding has gone viral on the internet.

Today, December 7, 2024, many fan pages of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a new picture of the actress from a recent wedding. She looked absolutely stunning in a pink ethnic suit. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was left flowing. Aishwarya was seen holding the hand of her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who wore a white suit and carried a matching potli bag. They were also joined by Aish’s mother and other guests in the frame.

Posting the picture on X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote, “My gorgeous #AishwaryaRaiBachchan with Aaradhya and her mum today.” Check it out here!

Many other netizens gushed over the picture and showered their love. One user said, “The most beautiful ladies. Aish Aaru and her mom at a wedding tonight,” and another mentioned, “We call Aishwarya Rai the most beautiful woman for a reason #AishwaryaRai.”

A fan praised Aishwarya’s look, saying, “Now that’s a very stunning look and she’s in pink.” Another comment read, “They look so radiant. Loveliest young lady and bestest mum. Proudest parents #AishwaryaRaiBachchan @juniorbachchan.”

Earlier, film producer Anu Ranjan shared a happy photograph with Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and the actress’ mom. The selfie was clicked by Aishwarya at a wedding reception in Mumbai. She was seen twinning in black with her husband. The caption of the post said, “So much love warmth.”

Fans were overjoyed at seeing Abhishek and Aishwarya together amid their separation rumors. One person stated, “It's a relief...may both of them always be together,” and another commented, “Happy to see them happy and together. Thanks for sharing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 movie Ponniyin Selvan: II. Abhishek recently starred in the slice-of-life drama I Want To Talk.

