Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 15: Alia Bhatt-backed series Poacher's trailer out; Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha poster unveils

On the fifteenth day of February 2024, we got a lot of exciting Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the day. The much-awaited trailer of the web series titled Poacher, backed by Alia Bhatt, was released. At the same time, the first poster of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha was unveiled. Apart from these, there is a bunch of news that made it to the Top Section.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 15, 2024

1. Alia Bhatt-backed Poacher trailer is out

On February 15, Alia Bhatt-backed web series Poacher's trailer was released. The makers of the forthcoming series Poacher unveiled its trailer across various social media platforms. This eight-episode crime drama, based on true events, features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya and focuses on uncovering the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

The trailer introduces a motley crew of wildlife protectors, including forest crime fighters, police personnel, and sympathizers, as they embark on a relentless mission to bust one of India's biggest crime rackets. Yet, amid their efforts, a haunting question remains: Will the silent victims of this criminal act – the defenseless elephants – get the justice they rightfully deserve?

2. Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha poster unveils

The creators of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha shared an exciting poster reveal video on social media, announcing the teaser date. The caption states, "Airdropping thrills straight to your screens! Super stoked to be taking off on this journey with you all. Stay tuned because #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19. #Yodha in cinemas March 15."

In an exhilarating poster launch event, a team of skydivers descended from the skies to unveil the action-packed thriller film amidst the clouds, high above the azure waters of Dubai. The poster showcases Sidharth Malhotra in his full action-hero splendor, exuding a rugged persona while wielding an assault rifle. The high-flying spectacle adds an extra layer of anticipation to the forthcoming cinematic experience.

3. Kareena Kapoor shares endearing PIC of Randhir Kapoor on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a heartwarming post as his father, Randhir Kapoor, turned 77 years old. She took to Instagram and shared one of the cutest birthday wishes for her dad. In the picture, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen giving a hug to Nana. Kareena captioned the post, "The HUG of life…Happy Birthday Nana and to my Papa…#i am like my father."

4. Arbaaz Khan reveals he was offered Akshay Kumar's role in Khiladi

During an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan opened up on the film Khiladi and why he could not sign the project. The actor said, "I was approached by the same directors for another film." Sharing the reason behind not doing the film, he said, "I couldn't do it because I was signed up with another director. The film was Khiladi. I was offered Akshay Kumar's role. But unfortunately, that other film also didn't happen." Khan added that the film became a big hit, and Akshay became a big star.

5. Shah Rukh Khan says 'Love You BTS' as he promotes Dunki OTT release

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was released on Netflix. In the video that was released, we can see SRK arriving at the visa office. He looks dapper in a black and white suit as he enters the office in swag. In the video, when asked if he needs a visa for how many countries? The actor responds that he needs it for 190 countries. The visa officer asks him about any property he possesses back in Mumbai. To this, he boasts that his house, Mannat, is not sea-facing; the sea is Mannat-facing.

After this, Shah Rukh Khan goes on to reveal that he has taught the South Koreans to fall in love, and then, with a Korean heart gesture, he quips, 'Love you, BTS'.

