Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 23: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani drop wedding video; Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur name their son Vardaan

On the twenty-third day of February 2024, a bunch of Bollywood news made it to the Top section. Firstly, the newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dropped their dreamy wedding video. On the other hand, the new parents Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur named their baby boy Vardaan and also gave a glimpse of the newborn. Let's have a quick look at the top 5 Bollywood news of today (February 23).

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 23, 2024

1. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop wedding video

On February 23, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their wedding video on Instagram along with the song Bin Tere. The video is a dreamy scene, showing the couple engrossed in the joy of their celebration. Both the bride and groom are captured dancing and fully embracing the festivities of their wedding day. They created a captivating experience for the guests present at the event. The video serves as a delightful glimpse into the couple's happiness and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding celebration.

Watch Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's beautiful wedding video:

2. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur name their baby boy Vardaan

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur made a collaborative post on their Instagram to share a glimpse of their baby boy's face. In the heartwarming picture, the baby can be seen nestled in his mother's arms, while his father adorably gazes at him. The photo seemingly was taken after a pooja, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the subsequent image, the couple revealed the name of their little one to be Vardaan, which means a blessing that one is deeply grateful for. Sharing the pictures, they wrote, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!"

3. Kiara Advani expresses her excitement for Don 3 role

In a statement, Kiara Advani opened up about her role in the upcoming Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh. Expressing her happiness, Kiara shared, "I think it's a conscious decision; I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into."

She further added, "And that's what's exciting, right? As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited; I've never done an action movie so. Now's my time to get some action in."

4. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew teaser to release on February 24

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon made a collaborative post and shared two sets of new posters of their upcoming Crew on Instagram. They revealed the release date of the teaser in the post. Sharing the post, they captioned, "This #Crew is ready to take off, are you? #CrewTeaser, arriving tomorrow. #CrewInCinemasOnMarch29 @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh and a special appearance by @kapilsharma." The film is all set to hit theaters on March 29, 2024, coinciding with the Good Friday weekend.

5. Rakul Preet Singh flaunts mangalsutra at Mumbai airport with Jackky Bhagnani

A picture on Instagram shows Rakul Preet Singh striking poses with her husband Jackky Bhagnani as they touched down in Mumbai today. The actress flaunted her mangal sutra with a diamond pendant along with sindoor and choorah. The newly married couple posed for the paparazzi flaunting bright smiles on their faces.

