WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh is a happy dancing bride heading towards Jackky Bhagnani in wedding video; couple releases song Bin Tere

In the captivating scenery of Goa, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani embarked on their love journey with a splendid wedding. Attended by Bollywood luminaries, the event reached levels of glamor and opulence. During their inaugural public appearance, the couple's exuberant joy and love resonated, heightening anticipation among fans for glimpses of the festivities. Now, the couple has released the official wedding video with glimpses of the wedding festivities.

Watch Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani shared their wedding video on Instagram, featuring the song Bin Tere. The video is a dreamy spectacle, showcasing the couple immersed in the joy of their celebration. Both the bride and groom are captured dancing and fully embracing the festivities of their wedding day, creating a visually enchanting experience for viewers. The video serves as a delightful glimpse into the couple's happiness and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding festivities, offering a beautiful portrayal of the love and joy shared during this special occasion.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's first appearance after wedding

Recently married Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made their post-wedding debut in Goa, showcasing a relaxed mood on Nickky Bhagnani's Instagram. The couple, having concluded their wedding celebrations, appeared at ease in a snapshot shared by Jackky’s brother. In the photo, Rakul is dressed in a floral jumpsuit, while Jackky sports a floral beach shirt with shorts, reflecting a more laid-back style after their grand nuptials in Goa. The image provides a glimpse of the newlyweds enjoying a serene moment, capturing the essence of their post-wedding bliss in a more casual setting.

Rakul and Jackky tied the knot in Goa

Rakul and Jackky initiated their pre-wedding revelries in Mumbai with a lively dhol night, setting the tone for their joyous celebrations. Seeking divine blessings for their impending union, the couple visited Siddhivinayak Temple, presenting their wedding card and fervently praying for a lifetime of happiness.

Upon reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies, amplifying the festive ambiance. The culmination was a spirited sangeet, featuring energetic dance performances that illuminated the stage. The subsequent day witnessed the couple exchanging vows in a scenic beachside wedding ceremony, sealing their love in an unforgettable celebration of unity and joy.

