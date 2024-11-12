Bollywood Newswrap, November 12, 2024: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s unseen PIC is unmissable, Amitabh Bachchan’s old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral and more

Hey Bollywood buffs, don’t worry if you missed today’s must-know news – we’ve got you covered! From an adorable, never-seen-before picture of Aryan Khan to Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt old letter to Nimrat Kaur going viral, and much more! Catch up on all the exciting updates right here.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of November 12, 2024:

1. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s unseen pic is unmissable

On November 12, 2024, Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, celebrates his birthday. To mark the occasion, his cousin Alia Chhiba shared a rare, unseen picture of him on her Instagram stories. The monochromatic image features a young Aryan, almost unrecognizable, sitting casually in a t-shirt and shorts, engaged in a conversation with Namita Chhiba, who smiles fondly at him.

2. Varun Dhawan calls his role in Sunny Deol’s Border 2 ‘challenging’

Varun Dhawan recently shared that his role in the much-anticipated Border 2 has proven to be quite a challenge. During a Q&A session on X (formerly Twitter) on November 11, 2024, a fan asked him for an update on the film. Varun responded, hinting at the depth of his character by saying it is a “Very very challenging part.” The film, a gripping war drama, boasts a star-studded lineup with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty joining Varun.

3. Amitabh Bachchan’s old letter to Nimrat Kaur goes viral

Amid swirling rumors about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship, a resurfaced letter from Amitabh Bachchan to Nimrat Kaur has gone viral. In 2022, Big B praised Nimrat’s performance in Dasvi, calling her work exceptional and complimenting her nuances and gestures.

The heartfelt note, accompanied by a bouquet of flowers, was shared by Nimrat on Instagram. Reflecting on the gesture, she expressed gratitude for receiving such appreciation from a legendary actor, recalling how she once could never have imagined such recognition. Her emotional response conveyed how the letter and flowers will inspire her throughout her life.

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho to re-release in cinemas

Kal Ho Naa Ho, the beloved Bollywood rom-com, is celebrating its 21st anniversary in 2024. The iconic film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, will be re-released in theaters on November 15.

Dharma Productions shared the news on Instagram with a poster showcasing the star cast and the famous line “Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo! (Live every moment here to the fullest)” from the title track. The post encouraged fans to relive the magic on the big screen, with the caption teasing the upcoming celebration of the film's timeless appeal.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez’s lover Sukesh Chandrashekhar plans to invest $135 million in Hollywood for her

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who was allegedly dating actress Jacqueline Fernandez, has revealed plans to invest a massive $135 million in Hollywood projects, all for his 'lady love'. He credited the idea to none other than former U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him his ‘big bro.’ Sukesh shared this news in a letter as per Hindustan Times where he congratulated Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris in the recent U.S. elections.

In his handwritten note, Sukesh disclosed plans to invest $500 million (₹4200 crore) through his companies, LS Holdings and LS Gaming LLC, in the U.S. over the next two years. Among the key investments, he revealed that LS Holdings is acquiring a $135 million stake in a prominent Los Angeles-based studio dedicated to film and TV production. He added, "I have finalized this buy, for my lady love Jacqueline just like the advice you gave me, to 'make your women feel special'."

