Abhay Deol calls out mindset that India is ‘too poor and uneducated’ for refined films: ‘If we continue to treat them like that…’

Abhay Deol recently shared his thoughts on watching international films growing up and questioned why India couldn't produce similar films. He revealed that when he raised the topic, he was told that India is ‘too poor and uneducated’ and needs to be ‘spoon-fed’. Calling out this mindset, Abhay expressed that if such views persist, India will never progress, emphasizing that films have the power to shape culture.

In an interview with Filmfare, Abhay Deol opened up about his frustration with the simplicity of characters in Indian films during the 80s and 90s. Growing up watching international cinema, he was struck by how ‘foreign’ films featured more complex, layered characters, while Indian films often stuck to the typical hero-heroine formula.

He questioned why Indian films didn’t explore characters' backgrounds and cultures as deeply. While he acknowledged that the industry has evolved over time, he reflected on the lack of depth in films from that era.

The Bun Tikki actor shared how he was once told that Indian audiences needed to be 'spoon-fed' because the country was considered 'poor and uneducated'. He said, "What we were being told is our country is very poor, it’s not educated so you have to spoon-feed them."

Abhay was advised to offer escapist cinema to uplift them from their 'miserable lives'. However, Abhay disagreed with this mindset, asserting that if the audience is continuously treated this way, nothing will change, as films play a crucial role in shaping culture. "I just wanted to say, but if we continue to treat them like that, they will never because films create culture," he said.

The actor acknowledged the pioneering efforts of actors like Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, who initiated a shift in Indian cinema. He mentioned how, in his own way, he followed their lead with films such as DevD, Manorama Six Feet Under, and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. Abhay emphasized that his focus was primarily on creative battles rather than being caught up in competition.

On the professional front, Abhay Deol will soon appear in Bun Tikki, a film featuring Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, who are reuniting after 40 years. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film is produced by Manish Malhotra's Stage 5 Production in collaboration with Jio Studios.

