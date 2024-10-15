Bollywood Newswrap, October 15: Varun Dhawan on Aditya Chopra refusing to cast him in action film; Diljit Dosanjh, Pitbull unite for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

Today, October 15, 2024, was packed with some exciting updates and revelations in the film industry. You have arrived at the perfect place if you missed out on any of the day’s headlines. From Varun Dhawan revealing how Aditya Chopra refused to cast him in an action film to Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull coming together for the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 15, 2024:

1. Varun Dhawan recalls when Aditya Chopra didn’t want to make an action film with him

During the trailer launch of his upcoming series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun Dhawan opened up about a conversation he had with Aditya Chopra during the lockdown. He recalled asking the filmmaker why he didn’t make an action movie with a younger actor, further saying, ‘Why can't you ever take me and cast me?’

Varun shared that Chopra’s response was, ‘I can’t do that because I can't give you that budget right now. You’re not at that place where I can give you such a big budget.’

2. Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull collaborate for Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s title track

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor shared the teaser of the title track, which is set to drop tomorrow. He announced that the song featured an exciting collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull.

3. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny’s trailer released

The trailer of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was unveiled today. The action-packed 2-minute, 51-second trailer introduces their spy characters and shows that they would do anything for their daughter Nadia.

4. Ranbir Kapoor debuts new look

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s new look. Ranbir could be seen in a black shirt and sunglasses with neatly styled hair and a trimmed beard. Fans wondered for which upcoming movie he was sporting this look.

5. Ajay Devgn expresses love for Akshay Kumar

In an interaction on X today, Ajay Devgn expressed his love for Akshay Kumar, who has been his co-star in several films. A fan asked Ajay to describe Akshay in one word, to which he replied, “Khiladi. @akshaykumar I love you.”

