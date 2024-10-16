Arbaaz Khan breaks silence on Baba Siddique's killing; says ‘we are all affected by the incident’

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Maharashtra's former minister and NCP leader, Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his son's office on October 12, 2024. Recently, Arbaaz Khan gave his first reaction to the incident and revealed how his family was close to the politician. He added that everyone has been affected by the incident, and the loss has been unfortunate.

Arbaaz Khan was spotted at an event today where he was asked to share his views on the Ex-minister's death. In his reply, the actor said, “Baba Siddhique was a very, very close family friend and very loved person and unke saath aap dekho eid ke time poori industry jama hoti thi toh unke jaane ka bohot afsoos ho raha” (You could see how everyone from the showbiz gathered during his eid parties, and I regret the passing of such a loved person.)

He added that he has prayers for Baba Siddique's family and everyone, including his family and industry people, have been affected by the loss. Khan said, “It's very unfortunate, but I guess we are all kind of trying to recover from this thing, so just prayers, that's it.”

For the uninitiated, Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Siddique, was one of the first people to visit Baba Siddique in hospital after his demise, and the Bollywood superstar’s family was spotted visiting his home to pay their last respects. Later, India Today reported an alleged Facebook post by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for it. They mentioned that the NCP leader was killed due to his ties with Salman Khan and underworld figures.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

