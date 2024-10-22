Bollywood Newswrap, October 22: Salman Khan shoots for Singham Again cameo; Shah Rukh Khan to appear in War 2?

Today, October 22, 2024, was packed with updates about major upcoming releases in Bollywood as well as some exciting happenings. If you missed out on any of the latest headlines, worry not as this newswrap is all you need. From Salman Khan shooting for his cameo in Singham Again to reports about Shah Rukh Khan appearing in War 2, here’s what happened today.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of October 22, 2024:

1. Salman Khan shoots for his cameo in Singham Again in Mumbai

There was uncertainty surrounding Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming film Singham Again amid the recent troubles in his personal life. However, being a man of commitment, Salman will be making an appearance in Singham Again. A source revealed that he would be shooting for his part in Mumbai today.

The cast of Singham Again includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. This Rohit Shetty Cop Universe film is slated for a Diwali release.

2. Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo appearance in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2?

A recent report in Dainik Bhaskar suggested that Shah Rukh Khan will be making a cameo appearance in YRF Spy Universe’s upcoming movie War 2. According to the portal, the actor will be seen in the post-credit scene as his character Pathaan. SRK will reportedly shoot for his part in 2025.

Advertisement

War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR, and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is scheduled to arrive in theaters during the Independence Day weekend in 2025.

3. Yash breaks his silence on playing Ravana in Ramayana

The epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is one of the most highly anticipated films. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play the roles of Rama and Sita, have been shooting for the movie in 2024. Yash, who is set to portray Ravana, recently spoke about it to The Hollywood Reporter India.

He said, “For me, Ravana is the most exciting character to play as an actor so I really like the shades and the nuances of a particular character. There’s vast scope to present it in a very different way. As an actor, I am very excited.”

4. Raghav Chadha pens heartfelt note on Parineeti Chopra’s birthday

Today marked the birthday of actress Parineeti Chopra. On this special occasion, her husband Raghav Chadha posted a romantic birthday wish on Instagram. He wrote, “Your laughter, your voice, your beauty, your grace —sometimes I wonder how God fit so much magic into one person…As you grow more stunning and wiser on your birthday today, I hope all your dreams come true.”

Advertisement

Calling her his ‘most precious gift, Raghav added, “I’ll keep doing everything I can to make you smile even more. Happy birthday, my princess!”

5. Salman Khan continues to shoot for Sikandar

Salman Khan who has received threats in the past few days hasn’t delayed any of his work commitments. According to India Today, the actor continues to shoot for his action movie Sikandar with heavy security. The source stated, “His entire team is being careful about the security arrangements, and Salman himself has been making sure that no one suffers a delay because of him.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Bollywood Newswrap, October 21: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘filmy’ Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas; Aamir Khan approached for Kishore Kumar biopic