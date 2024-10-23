Is Priyanka Chopra eyeing a Bollywood comeback soon? Citadel actress shares why she's 'picky'

Priyanka Chopra has been reigning globally with her powerful performances in several international projects. While Bollywood fans miss her presence in Hindi films, the actress recently sent a wave of excitement amongst fans after dropping major hints of eyeing a comeback. She also reflected on the reason of being ‘picky’ about her roles.

During a recent conversation with Forbes India, Priyanka Chopra was asked about her experience of working in Bollywood and Hollywood. Drawing a contrast between both the industries, the Desi Girl stated that basic filmmaking around the world is same, comprising a script, ADs and producers.

Emphasizing on the "cultural difference," PeeCee mentioned that Hollywood is much more organized with inclusion of a lot of paper work. She revealed that one receives 100 e-mails prior to the shoot and timings could also be specific depending upon one’s wrap time.

Whereas in Bollywood, the actress stated that there is a "lot more jugaad (hack)" to get the work done. She highlighted "little romantic" and relaxed approach that is also true to the countries in themselves. The actress noted the different way of working, emphasizing how creativity can be super organic as well at times.

Upon being asked if she misses working with ‘jugaad’, the actress candidly admitted that she misses dancing on slow motion and speaking in Hindi or another language. "I’m telling everyone, come to me with something right. I’ve been assessing a lot of scripts, and I’m hoping to lock something in soon," she asserted.

The actress who remains quite 'picky' with her choice of roles reasoned having done it all for almost 25 years. She mentioned that it is the "high time" she should be choosy about them.

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which was released in 2019. The movie also featured Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and Zaira Wasim in the key roles.

On the professional front, PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her upcoming action-spy series, Citadel Season 2. She is often seen sharing glimpses from her shoot diaries on her social media. In addition to this, she also has The Bluff and Heads Of State in the pipeline.

