Abhishek Bachchan skips family event with Aishwarya Rai to take care of his grandmother Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal; Know more

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended her cousin's birthday party with her daughter, Aaradhya, and Abhishek's absence raised more speculations about their relationship among netizens. However, sources have now revealed that the actor is in Bhopal to look after his unwell grandmother, Indira Bhaduri, which showcases his love for his family.

This morning, on October 23, 2024, a photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with her mother and daughter celebrating her cousin Sagar Shetty's birthday went. But her husband was nowhere to be seen in the picture. His absence raised speculations about his whereabouts and his bond with his wife.

However, sources have revealed that the Dasvi actor is in Bhopal to meet his Nani, Indira Bhaduri. For the uninitiated, Bhaduri, the mother of Jaya Bachchan, is unwell and hospitalized. Apart from this, no other updates regarding her health have been known until now.

Yet, the Abhishek Bachchan's presence with his family members in their time of need highlights how the Bachchan family emphasizes family bonds. Instead of his professional commitments, the actor has prioritized spending time with and taking care of his grandmother. The Dhoom 3 shares a close bond with his grandmother, and family always comes first for his family.

A few hours ago, fake news about her demise made headlines, and the reports from TV also suggested that the Bachchan family was on their way to Bhopal. But Jaya Bachchan and her family clarified that Indira Bhaduri is unwell, and fans expressed their wishes for her speedy recovery. They also asked requested fans to avoid 'misleading' information. Reportedly, Indira Bhaduri underwent pacemaker surgery in Mumbai last year.

Abhishek, who entered showbiz in 2000 with Refugee co-starring Kareena Kapoor, has given several box office hits, including the Dhoom series, Housefull 3, Dostana, Happy New Year, and more. He was last seen in the 2023 film Ghoomer. The actor has Be Happy, Housefull 5, and Shoojit Sircar's I Want To Talk in the pipeline.

