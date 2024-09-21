Bollywood Newswrap, September 21: Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan 2’s script is ‘ready for dialogue’; Salman Khan poses with American singer Jason Derulo in Dubai

September 21 has been an eventful day in B-town. Several big and new updates kept the industry buzzing. Pathaan writer Abbas Tyrewala gave a major update on the sequel of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie and said that the script is almost ready for dialogue. Meanwhile, an image of Salman Khan with American singer Jason Derulo also surfaced online. If you have been away from all the Bollywood buzz then fret not, we got you covered!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of September 21, 2024:

1. Script for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan 2 is ‘ready for dialogue’

Abbas Tyrewala, who penned Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, gave a major update on the sequel of the actioner. He said in the podcast Cyrus Says that Pathaan 2 is scheduled. He added, “I believe the script is almost ready for dialogue. Hopefully, it will be offered to me; I hope so.” However, earlier this year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that SRK and Aditya Chopra have decided to make Pathaan a standalone franchise within the YRF Spy Universe.

2. Salman Khan poses with American singer Jason Derulo in Dubai

Earlier today, images of Salman Khan posing with American singer Jason Derulo in Dubai made their fans go gaga. The photos, which were shared on X (formerly Twitter), showcased the Dabangg actor donning a blue formal shirt, black pants, and a grey beret standing next to Derulo and their excited fans. A video of Khan walking through a Dubai mall has also gone viral on social media.

3. B-town celebs shower birthday love on Kareena Kapoor Khan

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on September 21, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to shower her with big birthday love. Among them were stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Ajay Devgn, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Athiya Shetty and many others.

4. Nick Jonas dropped a video featuring Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s husband, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and dropped several visuals from his camera roll. The clip opens with him kissing his lovely wife followed by a glimpse of their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas running towards him. From having a blast performing live in stag to enjoying Holi with PeeCee, several other glimpses showcase the fun he had with friends and family over time. He captioned the video, “POV: you open my camera roll.”

5. Karan Johar to direct a big-budget web series for Netflix

An industry insider exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla that Karan Johar is all set to make his OTT debut with a big-budget web series for Netflix. Sharing more info about the project, the source told us, “Karan will be the showrunner for this yet untitled web series. The script is locked and the vision is to take it on the floor in the first quarter of 2025.”

As of now, the web series is in its casting stage and the idea is to bring together an ensemble of renowned actors. “Being a Karan Johar show, the web series is considered to be Netflix's most ambitious upcoming project. It will be shot throughout 2025 and is set to stream in 2026,” the source added.

