Kareena Kapoor Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and more celebs extend wishes

Today, September 21, 2024, marks the birthday of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. On her special day, Kareena was showered with love from her fans as well as her family. Her friends and colleagues from the film industry including Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and more celebs extended their wishes.

Many stars from the film industry took to their social media to share their wishes for Kareena Kapoor Khan. Katrina Kaif posted a stunning picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram Stories and said, “Happiest birthday to the forever inspiration @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Akshay Kumar, who has worked with Kareena in various films, shared a still from their 2019 comedy Good Newwz. He wrote, “Only 'good newwz' and great laughs with you. Happy birthday Bebo, wishing you the best always @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Ananya Panday has expressed her admiration for Kareena many times in the past. The Call Me Bae star posted a picture of herself wearing an outfit inspired by Bebo’s iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham character Poo. In her message, Ananya penned, “Happy birthday to the queen - BaeBo! Everyone's favourite .. there's no one like you @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Ajay Devgn, who is set to share the screen with Kareena in their upcoming movie Singham Again, stated, “Happy Birthday, Kareena! Stay fierce, stay fab! @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Sonam Kapoor posted a happy photo with Bebo on her Stories and wished, “Happy Birthday Kareena.”

Filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor shared a stunning glimpse of Bebo’s recent look in a banarasi saree and wrote, “Happy birthday to the OG queeeeen and my veere for life @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Rakul Preet Singh penned a heartfelt note for Kareena, saying, “Happppy bdayyy to the one and only diva @kareenakapoorkhan, the OG, the rockstar!! You inspire in so many ways.. here is wishing you a year filled with lots of work, travel and food! Have a fabulous one.”

Rakul’s husband, Jackky Bhagnani, said, “Wishing you a fantastic birthday @kareenakapoorkhan! Keep shining like the fabulous star you are!”

Athiya Shetty wished Kareena, stating, “Happy Birthday to the most iconic and beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan.”

Vijay Varma shared a fun behind-the-scenes video of him and Kareena dancing on the sets of their film Jaane Jaan. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy birthday Diva @kareenakapoorkhan. Here’s a fun bts of me dancing (read attempt at dancing) on her finger tips. #jaanejaan #mainapnifavouritehoon.”

Pinkvilla wishes Kareena Kapoor Khan a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!

