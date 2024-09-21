Salman Khan’s retro swag is too cool to be missed as he poses with American singer Jason Derulo in PICS from Dubai

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to firing, shooting, killing, and weapons which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been in the news for various reasons lately. Recently, he was seen at the airport en route to Dubai. This morning (September 21), he returned to India looking stylish. Videos of him walking through a Dubai mall have gone viral on social media. In recent photos, he was spotted posing with singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, along with two other women.

A fan account recently posted a picture of Salman Khan on X (formerly Twitter), where he posed alongside singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo and two other women. Dressed in a blue collared shirt paired with black baggy pants, a grey beret, and his signature bracelet, Salman looked effortlessly stylish with a retro vibe.We are now eagerly hoping for a collaboration between the two stars in the near future.

Earlier, videos circulated on social media showing Salman Khan shopping at a mall in Dubai. Clips and images of the actor leisurely walking through the mall surfaced online, capturing moments with his bodyguard Shera and other team members. Salman was also seen engaging in friendly conversations with various individuals during his outing.

Following his short trip to Dubai, Salman Khan arrived back in Mumbai on Saturday. Exiting the airport, he was flanked by security personnel. Although he didn’t acknowledge or pose for the paparazzi, he quickly got into his car and departed. A convoy of security accompanied him as he navigated through the crowd, with his trusted bodyguard Shera by his side.

Advertisement

In a recent development, Mumbai Police confirmed the arrest of a burqa-clad woman who threatened Salman's father Salim Khan, with Lawrence Bishnoi's name. Alongside her, a man who was present during the incident has also been taken into custody.

This incident follows previous threats against Salman Khan, particularly after gunshots were fired outside his residence in Bandra several months ago. In April, two assailants shot at his building before fleeing on a motorcycle. As reported by India Today, Salman Khan recounted hearing a sound reminiscent of a firecracker during the shooting at his Galaxy Apartment, which occurred around 4:55 a.m. His guards alerted him to the situation.

He mentioned that there had been prior attempts on his life and that Lawrence Bishnoi had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, leading Salman to suspect Bishnoi's gang was involved. The Mumbai Police have since assigned him Y-plus security.

In connection with the incident, six individuals have been arrested, one of whom tragically took his own life while in custody. In total, 17 people, including Lawrence Bishnoi—currently incarcerated in Sabarmati jail—are linked to the case. Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence's brother, has admitted to involvement in the attack.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FACT CHECK: No Salman Khan cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again; Here's what we know