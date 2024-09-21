Kareena Kapoor Khan recalls waiting day and night for her introductory scene on Refugee set; says, 'At quarter to four in the morning...’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most talented actresses in the Hindi film industry. Kareena made her debut with JP Dutta's film Refugee in 2000 and has worked in popular movies like Jab We Met, Chameli, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, and more. The actress recalled waiting for the entire day to shoot her introductory scene on the Refugee set by saying that her shot happened at quarter to four in the morning.

During a new interview with Brut India, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her experience of working with JP Dutta's directorial venture, Refugee. Kareena remembered how she waited for her introductory scene in the 2000 film.

"I waited all day for the shot, like, all day. And the shot didn’t happen. And then I was waiting all night. And then too, no shot. I was like, 'What is happening? Is the shot even happening?' On your first film, you are like, 'What is going to happen?' I am just waiting here endlessly for the shot." The actress then recalled, "And at quarter to four in the morning, the assistant director comes to me and says, ‘Shot is ready.’ And he said, ‘It is your introduction shot.'"

Kareena then reminisced about collaborating with director JP Dutta and how he doesn't praise actors after a good shot. Bebo shared that the director wouldn't approve the shots verbally and would take the camera on the other side.

Talking about her shooting the first scene, Kareena stated that he took the camera and started walking without saying anything to the actress.

Refugee starred Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading role. The romantic drama also featured Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher in crucial roles. Apart from direction, JP Dutta also wrote and produced the film.

To celebrate her legacy in Bollywood, a film festival named after Kareena Kapoor was recently announced, which is called Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival. For the uninitiated, Kareena completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer Singham Again. A few days ago, Pinkvilla learnt that she had also signed one of the biggest feature films in Indian Cinema.

