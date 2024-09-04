Bollywood Newswrap, September 4: Alia Bhatt trains post Alpha's Kashmir shoot, Anushka Sharma returns to India, Farhan Akhtar announces next movie 120 Bahadur; more

Today, September 4, 2024, was filled with notable events and updates from the film industry, including Alia Bhatt's hardcore fitness regimen post-Alpha shoot, Anushka Sharma's return to India, movie announcements, and so much more. It was another busy day for Bollywood. We've compiled a news wrap with the top headlines from today, so you won't miss a thing.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of September 4, 2024:

1. Alia Bhatt channels her inner beast as she trains hard in gym after Alpha’s Kashmir schedule

After wrapping up the Kashmir schedule of Alpha alongside Sharvari Wagh, Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai and immediately resumed her intense gym training in preparation for the next phase of filming. Fans were quick to admire Alia’s sculpted physique as she showcased her dedication in a new workout video, embodying her fierce and determined spirit.

2. Anushka Sharma serves boss lady vibes in an all-black avatar as she returns to India

Our morning took a pleasant turn as Anushka Sharma returned to Mumbai, India. The actress arrived without her husband, Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay. The videos capturing her latest airport appearance quickly went viral on the internet.

3. Alia Bhatt calls mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor ‘beauty inspiration forever'

Alia Bhatt enjoys a close relationship with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, as evidenced by their interactions on social media. When Alia was recently announced as the new ambassador for a top global beauty brand, Neetu enthusiastically celebrated her achievement. In return, the Jigra actress affectionately referred to Neetu as her “beauty inspiration forever.” Together, they set some impressive saas-bahu (mother-in-law and daughter-in-law) goals.

4. 120 Bahadur: Farhan Akhtar announces his next war-drama based on Rezang La battle

After much anticipation, Farhan Akhtar has revealed his next film, 120 Bahadur. The actor shared an electrifying poster of the film, which is based on the battle of Rezang La, sparking excitement among fans. Farhan took to Instagram to unveil a carousel of motion and still posters, officially announcing 120 Bahadur, a war-drama directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai.

5. Ajay Devgn leases commercial office space to director Kabir Khan for Rs 7 Lakh monthly rent

Actor Ajay Devgn has recently leased his commercial office space in Andheri, Mumbai, to director Kabir Khan, according to documents reviewed by Square Yards. Kabir Khan Entertainment will be paying a monthly rent of Rs 7 lakh for the property, with the lease and license agreement having been finalized in September 2024.

