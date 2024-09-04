Meet actor who started as standup comedian but went on to work in movies with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and more

This actor, who began his career on the theatrical stage and standup comedy, has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his impressive performances in supporting roles. After honing his skills through stand-up comedy, transitioned to the silver screen, where he has consistently delivered memorable portrayals.

Today, we are talking about actor Sahil Vaid’s journey from stand-up comedy to the silver screen. Before making his mark in films, Vaid honed his skills on the stand-up comedy show Jay Hind, where his sharp wit and engaging performances garnered attention.

Over the past 17 years, actor Vaid has built an impressive career, beginning with school theatre and transitioning to professional stage acting in 1997. Vaid made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Bittoo Boss with Pulkit Samrat, marking the start of a diverse film career.

His breakthrough came with his role in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which catapulted him into the spotlight. Vaid continued to establish himself with roles in several notable films, including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bank Chor, Dil Bechara, and Coolie No. 1.

He also went to share the screen with some of the notable names in the industry like Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor, Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in Shershah, John Abraham in action flick Satyamev Jayate 2 and many others.

Vaid was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee-led thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. He played the character of Inspector Amit Chauhan. Apart from acting, Vaid is also known for his exceptional voice-over skills as he dubbed for Hindi version of Antman. In an old interview he said that, in his view, their two careers complement each other exceptionally well.

Advertisement

The actor explained that while their work as a voice artist serves as their primary source of income, their acting roles are what truly captivate them. Additionally, he mentioned that their dubbing assignments have contributed to their growth as an actor, as he had the opportunity to provide voices for some of the leading figures in the cinema industry.

Sahil’s journey from stage performances to becoming a prominent figure in Bollywood highlights his versatility and dedication to the craft. His ability to navigate various roles and genres underscores his evolving presence in the Indian film industry.

ALSO READ: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Survivors claim Netflix has shown the truth and did not make up names of hijackers amidst controversy; 'Those weren't their actual names'