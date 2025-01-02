Border 2: Suniel Shetty expresses happiness about son Ahan Shetty working with Diljit Dosanjh in upcoming biggie; 'internationally known hai toh aashirwaad...'

Suniel Shetty is one proud father who is delighted as his son Ahan Shetty is all set to share the screen with actors like Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sunny Deol in the upcoming actioner Border 2. Recently, the Main Hoon Na actor visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. During his visit, he interacted with the media and heaped praise on the Punjabi singer, stating that he is now internationally known. Read on!

Border 2 is one of the most anticipated movies, and it is expected to hit big screens on January 23, 2026. In addition to Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, the film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Recently, during his trip to the Golden Temple in Punjab, Suniel Shetty expressed his excitement as his son is all set to be featured with Diljit.

While interacting with local media, the veteran Bollywood actor stated, “Mai khush hun kyunki Diljit ke saath Ahan ko bhi mauka mil raha hai film Border 2 me kaam karne ka. Toh beta kaam kar raha hai toh mujhe both khushi hai. Aur internationally known hai toh aashirwaad hamesha rahega. Aur yehe chahunga ki aur bada star bann jaae. (I am very happy because, along with Diljit, Ahan is getting the opportunity to work in Border 2. Son is working, so I am happy. Moreover, he is internationally known, and my blessings will always be with him. I wish he becomes a bigger star.)”

A couple of hours ago, Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account and posted a monochrome image with his wife, Mana Shetty, from their visit to the Golden Temple. The actor felt “Blessed” to have gotten the opportunity to be able to pray at the holy place.

Months ago, Ahan dropped a video in which the makers of Border 2 welcomed him on board. Calling the movie “a dream come true,” he stated, “Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour.”

Helmed by Anurag Singh, the movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is set to hit theaters on January 23, 2026.

