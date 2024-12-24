Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty starrer war film commences shoot; are you excited?

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the sequel of the 1997 film Border was in the works with Sunny Deol. It was officially announced in 2024, and Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty have joined Sunny in this war film. The shooting of this highly anticipated project has now commenced, and the excitement of the fans is at the next level.

Today, December 24, 2024, the makers of the upcoming movie Border 2 took to their social media platforms and announced that the filming had begun. The post featured an image of a clapperboard that read ‘Border 2’ and other details of the film. Military tanks were seen in the background of the picture.

The caption read, “The cameras are rolling for Border 2! With Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty leading the charge, this Anurag Singh directorial, powered by cinematic legends Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta promises action, drama, and patriotism like never before. Mark your calendars: #Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

Bollywood celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Suniel Shetty showcased their support in the comments section of the post.

Fans also couldn’t keep calm and flooded the comments with their enthusiasm. One person said, “So excited for Varun Dhawan and Sunny sir on screen,” while another wrote, “Biggest Biggest War Film Hogi indian cinema ki (This will be the biggest war film of Indian cinema).”

One comment read, “Salute for indian army.” A user called the film a ‘blockbuster,’ and some others offered their best wishes. Many people left red hearts and fire emojis to convey their excitement.

Border 2 was announced in June 2024 on the release anniversary of the first part. The video featured a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol. In the following months, the actor welcomed ‘faujis’ Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty to the cast.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar. The action-packed movie is set to hit the big screens on January 23, 2026.

