IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack: Stree 2 star Rajkummar Rao is ‘proud’ of his ‘love’ Patralekhaa for her ‘magical’ performance in Netflix series

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the cutest Bollywood couples, who always show their support for each other’s work on social media. The Stree 2 actor recently showered his praise on his wife’s performance in the Netflix series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack and called it ‘magical.’ He also expressed pride in his 'love' and set major husband goals with his praise.

Today, September 2, 2024, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram Stories and shared Patralekhaa’s behind-the-scenes image from her recently released show IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. He lauded her acting, saying, “You're magical in the show. Undoubtedly One of the finest performances in the show #IC814 Reviews bhi yahi bol rahe hain. So proud of you my love. @patralekhaa.”

Rajkummar also gave a special mention to director Anubhav Sinha and said, “@anubhavsinhaa sir, what a brilliant show. I was totally hooked to it from first frame to the last frame. Bahut zyada accha (Very good).”

Based on true events, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is a limited series that was released on Netflix on August 29, 2024. The cast also includes Vijay Varma, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Pooja Gor, Amrita Puri and others.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the massive success of his horror comedy Stree 2. In this sequel to the 2018 film Stree, he shares the screen with Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Rajkummar Rao celebrated his 40th birthday on August 31, 2024. On the special occasion, Patralekhaa penned a heartfelt wish on Instagram, lauding his work this year. She wrote, “Happy Birthday Raj… What a massive year you have had..Beginning with Srikanth to Mahi to Stree..

We often debate to be a great actor does one have to be a good human being? The answer is yes and I can confidently say this because of You..”

She added, “Cheers to many more characters to many more blockbusters to your uniqueness to your burning passion for your art & to your integrity.. Love you.”

Rajkummar also announced his upcoming movie Maalik on his birthday.

