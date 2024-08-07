Has Ananya Panday found love in former model Walker Blanco during Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding bash? Here’s what we know

Looks like Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has given love another chance. According to latest buzz, the CTRL actress has been dating former model Walker Blanco after her alleged break-up with Aditya Roy Kapur. In fact, it has also been stated that the two attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding together.

Several videos and pictures of Ananya Panday and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya grabbed attention as they were seen vibing together at Anant and Radhika’s wedding. A section of the internet went on to speculate about their blossoming romance. However, the latest report by Bombay Times has revealed that the actress is dating former model Walker Blanco, who also works for one of the Ambani properties.

It has also been claimed that Ananya had Walker as her date for the wedding and the cruise event that took place in Italy ahead of their wedding. The source also revealed that the actress introduced Walker as her partner at the wedding.

"She was not even hiding it. There were multiple people who even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was being played. It is too new for the two to make it official," the source was quoted as saying.

The portal also claims that Ananya and Walker met each other at one of the Ambani pre-wedding functions. The pictures of the duo from the functions were also doing rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

It was just a few days back, the internet was quick to notice that Ananya and Hardik have started following each other on Instagram days after dancing together at the Ambani bash.

One of the viral videos featured Ananya and Hardik joyfully dancing together along with Ranveer Singh on his superhit track, Aankh Maarey from the movie Simmba. The short clip was not only enough to testify to their close bond and comfort in each other’s company but also caught the attention of many.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya just a couple of days back officially announced her upcoming film, CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the cyber-thriller is poised to release on Netflix on October 4, 2024.

In addition to this, she also has Call Me Bae in the pipeline. Directed by Collin D’Cunha, the series will release on September 6, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Alia Bhatt and daughter Raha take away our Monday blues as they get snapped enjoying car ride in Mumbai