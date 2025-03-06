Alia Bhatt BREAKS SILENCE on Jigra’s box-office debacle; ‘I don’t think I’m ever comfortable...’

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s prison-break thriller Jigra co-starring Vedang Raina. Despite much anticipation, the film couldn’t perform well at the box office. Most recently, the actress broke her silence and reacted to the film’s failure.

During a recent conversation with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt was asked about her dreams. In response to which, the actress admitted being very passionate about her profession as an actor and producer. She mentioned that she has dreams with regard to work that never end.

“I don’t think I’m ever comfortable, and I really like that about my mind. I had a film released last year that didn’t do really well, and that’s given me a new vigor for a new dream to try and do over. It’s something I feel very charged by. So that’s the professional dream," she said.

In addition to this, she also opened up about her personal dreams and goals for the year. She hoped to enjoy as many moments with her family and daughter this year, while she also expressed her desire to take a solo trip.

Earlier, director Vasan Bala had addressed the film’s debacle at the box office while speaking with Fever FM. He stated that it was his responsibility to deliver the box office and emphasized on analyzing what went wrong.

"This is why I need to analyze. Kuch toh hua hai na (Something has happened, right)? Something has happened where people have stayed away, something that they have not bought, something that they didn’t feel the need to come to the theater. If at all any other actor decides to give their time, his or her, then you know, make it worth it," he had said.

Alia Bhatt’s Jigra was released last year in October. Going further, the actress will be next seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari. The Shiv Rawail’s directorial is the first female-led film of the YRF Spy Universe. It will also feature Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the key roles. The much-awaited will be released on the silver screens later this year on Christmas 2025.

Up next, she also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.