Janhvi Kapoor's throwback photo of late grandmother Nirmal Kapoor proves that good looks run in their genes

Trigger Warning: This article mentions the death of an individual.

Janhvi Kapoor, on May 13, took to her Instagram Stories to share an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, Nirmal Kapoor. The throwback photo shows Nirmal Kapoor in a pink saree, radiating beauty and grace, reminiscent of a classic '60s film heroine. The post, though simple, speaks volumes about Janhvi’s feelings. It reflects the deep void left behind by her grandmother’s passing and the love she continues to hold for her.

Advertisement

The photo also serves as a beautiful reminder that elegance and grace truly run in the Kapoor family's genes.

Have a look:

Nirmal Kapoor passed away on May 2, 2025, at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments. She was the matriarch of the Kapoor family and the wife of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor. Known for her warmth and strength, Nirmal Kapoor was deeply cherished by her children: Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Marwah, as well as by her grandchildren, including Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.



The family came together on May 3 to bid farewell at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Janhvi, along with Shikhar Pahariya, who was seen with an injured hand, was present at the funeral. The Dhadak actress appeared visibly emotional, struggling to contain her grief. Despite the sorrow, she stood by her family, united in mourning and remembrance.



Anil Kapoor, her son, earlier expressed his gratitude through a heartfelt Instagram post on May 6. He wrote about the immense love and support the family received from all corners of life following his mother's passing. "My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved," he penned. "She was the glue that kept our family close."



He called her the "silent pillar" of the family, always smiling, always caring, always warm. His message resonated with many, especially those familiar with the Kapoor legacy in the Indian film industry.



Janhvi’s recent social media post now adds a more personal touch to the public tributes. Her throwback image of Nirmal Kapoor captures not just her beauty, but the love and admiration her grandchildren hold for her. Nirmal Kapoor’s legacy lives on through her children and grandchildren, all of whom continue to honor her memory in their own heartfelt ways.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan’s THIS co-star to replace Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2 as film gets revived? Find out names of male leads