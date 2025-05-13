Cassie Ventura's Explosive Testimony Against Diddy in S*x Trafficking Trial: 'He Would Drag Me, Kick Me...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura took the stand on Tuesday as a key witness in the federal s*x trafficking trial against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. Her husband, Alex Fine, was also present in the courtroom to support her.

The testimony started with Ventura talking about the arguments and fights she had with Diddy during their relationship. Ventura revealed that small arguments would often end in horrific physical abuse.

"He would … knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down," Ventura told the court.

When asked about "freak-offs," Ventura said it involved a male escort and setting up an experience for Diddy and performing weird s*xual acts. She added that Combs would direct the performance, and she agreed to get involved because she loved him and wanted to make him happy.

Ventura also said she didn't feel she had any choice but to participate in the freak-offs because she feared making him angry or uncomfortable by saying "No." Combs controlled much of her life, she claimed.

Diddy even blackmailed her with videos of the "freak-offs" as well as threatened her with violence. She said, "It was always in the back of my mind that I would somehow be hurt by him. Sean is a really polarizing person, also very charming. So it's hard to be able to decide in that moment what you need when he's telling you what he wants."

Ventura, who once dated Combs and was signed to his record label, first came forward publicly in 2023 when she filed a lawsuit accusing him of abuse and forcing her into degrading s*xual acts at parties. Although the lawsuit was settled just a day later, it sparked a wave of similar accusations from other individuals and led to a deeper federal investigation.

Combs now faces five serious criminal charges, including s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for pr*stitution. If convicted, he could face 15 years to life in prison.

The trial began on Monday with opening statements, followed by emotional testimony from other alleged victims. One of the most disturbing moments came when the jury was shown hotel surveillance footage from 2016. The video appeared to show Combs dragging and assaulting Ventura in a hotel lobby.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies any wrongdoing.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

