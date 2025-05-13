'I am dumb in love': Yuzvendra Chahal's rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash says 'My standards go below my heels when...'

Social media influencer RJ Mahvash is making her acting debut with the upcoming web series Pyaar Paisa Profit. While promoting the show, Mahvash shared her thoughts on love and the traits she seeks in a partner, amidst the dating speculations surrounding her and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Mahvash said, "I am dumb in love, but I also avoid red flags. My standards go below my heels when I meet the person; before that, they're very high."

In an interview with Radio Nasha, RJ Mahvash revealed that, much like her character in Pyaar Paisa Profit, she doesn't always make the best choices in matters of love.

She confessed that she tends to ignore red flags and lowers her standards when she meets someone, even though they are initially high. She also mentioned that, in real life, people should allow themselves to be "dumb in love" and not overthink when falling for someone.

Mahvash, a popular content creator, grabbed headlines nationwide when she was spotted with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal at a match. At the time, Chahal was going through his divorce with Dhanashree Verma, which fueled dating rumors between the two.

Both Mahvash and Chahal denied these claims, stating they were simply good friends. However, the rumors resurfaced when Mahvash posted an Instagram story congratulating Chahal on his hat-trick in an IPL match. Her caption read, "God mode on kyaaa? @yuzi_chahal23 strength of a warrior, sir (salute emoji)."

In a previous appearance on Yuvaa's YouTube channel, Mahvash discussed her approach to love and relationships, expressing that she doesn't identify with today's dating culture. She stated that she is "very single and happy" and does not relate to the modern concept of marriage.

According to Mahvash, she would only date someone if she saw a future with them, specifically marriage, and avoids casual dating. She likened herself to Ali from Dhoom, saying she begins imagining a future with kids when considering a relationship.

Despite the ongoing rumours surrounding her personal life, Mahvash's professional journey is thriving. In addition to her role in Pyaar Paisa Profit, she has also been credited as a producer for Nawazuddin Siddiqui's much-awaited but delayed project, Section 108.

