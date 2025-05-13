Lust Stories 3 gets 4th director after Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra; Can you guess? Hint: He delivered Rs 800 crore film

The first and second seasons of Netflix’s Lust Stories became widely popular for dealing with bold topics. Subjects like intimacy, s*xual needs across gender, marital structures, and socio-economic strata became part of the storyline. While there have been reports of the third part, the latest one suggests that Amar Kaushik is the latest addition after Vikramaditya Motwane, Shakun Batra, and Kiran Rao for the film.

According to a report published by News 18 Showsha, the third season of Lust Stories is in the works and is set to begin this year. After Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, and Shakun Batra, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik is joining the team. He will start shooting for the film soon.

Interestingly, this will be Amar's first time stepping out of the Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe. A source close to the publication confirmed the news. The source also stated that not much is known about the short film, but one can expect Amar’s trademark comic storytelling.

"He’s one of the busiest filmmakers today, and the creators of Lust Stories 3 were extremely keen on having him onboard," the source was quoted as saying.

The details about the cast are also still kept under wraps. But some of the most prominent names of Bollywood are expected to assemble for the upcoming installment.

At present, Amar is busy with his vampire horror-comedy film, Thama, led by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Munjya fame, Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is produced by Kaushik and is set to release later this year on Diwali 2025.

In addition to this, Kaushik also has Bhediya 2 and Stree 3 in the pipeline. Both films are set to release on August 14, 2026, and August 13, 2027, respectively.

The first part of 2018-released, Lust Stories, was directed by Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. On the other hand, Lust Stories 2, released in 2023, had R Balki, Konkona Sensharma, Amit Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh as the directors.

