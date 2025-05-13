Ryan Reynolds Awkwardly Dodges Question About Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us Lawsuit

Ryan Reynolds looked tense after awkwardly dodging the questions about Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The actor made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he failed to answer the questions related to the ongoing legalities and, instead, talked about the upcoming season of his show, Welcome to Wrexham. Moreover, this also marked Reynolds’ first interview since his wife filed a lawsuit against the It Ends With Us filmmaker.

While sitting down with the show host, the Deadpool star said of his series that “It’s mayhem.” He further said, “It’s the ecstasy and joy that you can’t believe exists in this world right now that we live in. We live in a digital hate tank.”

The Proposal star went on to praise the concerts and movie theaters that encourage communities to come together. Further in the show, Ryan tries to win over the fans by playing with the puppies in a segment titled Rescue Dog Rescue. As he spent time with the pets, Reynolds made no mention of the case against the Jane the Virgin star.

Following the interview, the movie star left the studio but looked somewhat tense. However, he cheerfully waved at the fans without letting worry take him over.

Meanwhile, the ongoing case between the co-stars has also taken a toll on Lively and Taylor Swift’s friendship. The musician’s name was also included in Baldoni’s lawsuit, and he was also subpoenaed to testify in court.

As for the interview by Reynolds, it comes after the Five Feet Apart director’s first post, after a hiatus of five months. Baldoni shared a picture of his family as they celebrated Mother’s Day.

