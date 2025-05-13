‘Doctors warned me to come out of character': Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about intense role prep that landed him in hospital

Over the course of his impressive career, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has taken on numerous memorable roles that have left a lasting impression on audiences. Although his performances may appear effortless, they are backed by intense dedication behind the scenes. In a recent conversation, he shed light on his preparation methods. Nawaz revealed that, for one particular role, he became so deeply engrossed in the character that even a doctor warned him to step out of it, cautioning that it could become a serious problem.

While speaking to Just Too Filmy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reflected on how deeply he had immersed himself in the role of a serial killer for Anurag Kashyap's film Psycho Raman. He shared that during the shoot, he fell ill and had to be hospitalized after fainting on set.

According to him, he was so engrossed in the character that he unknowingly began reciting the film's dialogue while lying in the hospital bed. Those around him later informed him of his behavior, and doctors reportedly advised him to detach from the role for the sake of his mental and physical well-being.

In a recent conversation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed that to portray the character of Tehmur Langda in Aamir Khan's Talaash, he had to make significant changes to his physicality.

He explained that the character was fast-paced and had a limp, and whenever he spoke, his eyes would widen. Nawaz mentioned that, as a calm and composed person in real life, he had to adopt these traits to bring the character to life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui also recalled his portrayal of Faisal in Gangs of Wasseypur, another iconic role, where he went to great lengths to bring authenticity to the character.

He shared that he would use glycerin in his eyes, not to make himself cry, but to create the appearance of red, pained eyes, adding a layer of depth to his performance. He explained, "I would put glycerin in my eyes, not to cry but so that my eyes would get red and show some pain."

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Zee5's Costao, which garnered mixed reviews from critics. However, his performance in the film received widespread acclaim. Looking ahead, he is set to appear in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai 2.

